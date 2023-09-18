Top 10 movies, series based on Mumbai's underworld dons to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Bambai Meri Jaan, Company and more on the list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
The latest web series Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video is said to be loosely based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.
Ajay Devgn's film is on Disney+Hotstar. It is said to be based on Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim.
The film starring Arjun Rampal is about real-life gangster Arun Gawli. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Shraddha Kapoor played the female gangster in this one. It is on Zee5.
Critically acclaimed film is about underworld gangster Maya Dolas and his gun battle with Mumbai Police.
Company movie on Zee5 is said to be based on alleged rift between Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan.
Nayakan starring Kamal Haasan is said to be loosely based on underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Black Friday is about 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts with Pavan Malhotra playing Tiger Memon and more.
It is a documentary available on Netflix.
Sanjay Dutt starrer is said to be loosely based on the life of Chhota Rajan. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Shooutout At Wadala is reportedly based on gangster Manya Surve. It is on JioCinema.
Though the story revolved around a journalist, Scoop on Netflix had a backdrop of Mumbai mafia especially Chhota Rajan.
