Top 10 movies, series based on Mumbai's underworld dons to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Bambai Meri Jaan, Company and more on the list.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Bambai Meri Jaan

The latest web series Bambai Meri Jaan on Amazon Prime Video is said to be loosely based on underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai

Ajay Devgn's film is on Disney+Hotstar. It is said to be based on Haji Mastan and Dawood Ibrahim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Daddy

The film starring Arjun Rampal is about real-life gangster Arun Gawli. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Haseena Parkar

Shraddha Kapoor played the female gangster in this one. It is on Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shootout at Lokhandwala

Critically acclaimed film is about underworld gangster Maya Dolas and his gun battle with Mumbai Police.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Company

Company movie on Zee5 is said to be based on alleged rift between Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayakan

Nayakan starring Kamal Haasan is said to be loosely based on underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Friday

Black Friday is about 1993 Mumbai Bomb Blasts with Pavan Malhotra playing Tiger Memon and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs Underworld

It is a documentary available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaastav: The Reality

Sanjay Dutt starrer is said to be loosely based on the life of Chhota Rajan. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shooutout At Wadala

Shooutout At Wadala is reportedly based on gangster Manya Surve. It is on JioCinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Scoop

Though the story revolved around a journalist, Scoop on Netflix had a backdrop of Mumbai mafia especially Chhota Rajan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next:

 

 Find Out More