Top 10 movies shot in Kashmir that will compel you to take a trip to the mountains
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 10, 2023
Alia Bhatt's movie Highway is extensively shot in Kashmir. The visuals of the film are as gorgeous as the actress.
Katrina Kaif and Aditya Roy Kapur's movie Fitoor is shot in Srinagar, Kashmir. It holds many beautiful visuals of Dal Lake and more.
The song Naseeb Se from Satya Prem Ki Katha has been shot in Kashmir. Romance in the mountains, what can be better than that?
Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan is shot in Sonamarg and Zoji La areas of Kashmir. Mountains, greenery and more - it is a visual treat.
The trek scene in Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani has been shot in Pahalgam and Gulmarg. The snow-clapped mountains will leave you mesmerised.
The love anthem Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Katha has been shot in Kashmir. Alia in chiffon sarees amidst snow is beautiful.
Shahid Kapoor's Haider may be quite an intense film but the background visuals of Kashmir are simply spectacular.
Alia Bhatt's movie Raazi is also shot in Kashmir. The film gives audience the real feel of the Kashmir valley.
The climax and the most famous scene of 3 Idiots Ladakh's pangong lake. It has become a tourist destination thanks to the film.
Shah Rukh Khan's movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan also has some portions that have been shot in Kashmir and they are gorgeous.
