Top 10 movies that deserved more attention at box office

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that were underrated at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023
Tumbbad is a supernatural horror flick available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota remained underrated. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Blackmail on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a married man who finds out about his wife’s extramarital affair.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kaalakaandi is an edgy and wacky drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Karwaan is a beautiful road-trip movie with a lesson streaming on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhavesh Bhai Superhero on Disney+ Hotstar is a vigilante action drama film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid on Amazon Prime Video is a biographical drama of a lawyer who fought against Human Rights.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dhanak translates to Rainbow is a children’s road film. Watch it on Netflix.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madaari on Zee 5 is about a man seeking revenge from the government after he loses his son.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Manmarziyaan deserved more appreciation in theaters. It is now streaming on Jio Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
