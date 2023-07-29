Top 10 movies that deserved more attention at box office

Here is a list of Bollywood movies that were underrated at the box office.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 29, 2023

Tumbbad

Tumbbad is a supernatural horror flick available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota

Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota remained underrated. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blackmail

Blackmail on Amazon Prime Video revolves around a married man who finds out about his wife’s extramarital affair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kaalakaandi

Kaalakaandi is an edgy and wacky drama streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karwaan

Karwaan is a beautiful road-trip movie with a lesson streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhavesh Bhai Superhero

Bhavesh Bhai Superhero on Disney+ Hotstar is a vigilante action drama film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shahid

Shahid on Amazon Prime Video is a biographical drama of a lawyer who fought against Human Rights.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhanak

Dhanak translates to Rainbow is a children’s road film. Watch it on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madaari

Madaari on Zee 5 is about a man seeking revenge from the government after he loses his son.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manmarziyaan

Manmarziyaan deserved more appreciation in theaters. It is now streaming on Jio Cinema.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani becomes Alia Bhatt's 8th highest opener, check all day 1 collection

 

 Find Out More