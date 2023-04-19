Top 10 movies that failed at box office post-pandemic

The year 2022 experienced a lot of movie failure despite top star cast and amazing story line. Take a look at such movies hereSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023
Ayushmann Khurrana's film when released on OTT received much love for its engaging storyline but faced a debacle at box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shahid Kapoor’s film which is a remake of a Telugu film fall flat at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranbir Kapoor returned to big screens after four years yet this action adventure didn’t work at box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Despite being a historical drama and Akshay Kumar in the lead the film couldn’t earn in theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar starrer explores the myth and science behind Ram Setu aka Adams bridge. Despite an interesting mythological connect the film failed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The untold story of Indian national women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj didn’t attract the audience to theaters.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn team up couldn’t save the film.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Shetty brought an ensemble cast in addition to Ranveer Singh playing a double role. The comedy-drama failed to impress the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut’s action thriller miserably failed in theaters as shows got canceled in 3 days.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aamir Khan too returned after a long time with a unique story but went flop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!