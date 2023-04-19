Top 10 movies that failed at box office post-pandemic

The year 2022 experienced a lot of movie failure despite top star cast and amazing story line. Take a look at such movies here

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2023

An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana's film when released on OTT received much love for its engaging storyline but faced a debacle at box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jersey

Shahid Kapoor’s film which is a remake of a Telugu film fall flat at the box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shamshera

Ranbir Kapoor returned to big screens after four years yet this action adventure didn’t work at box office.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samrat Prithviraj

Despite being a historical drama and Akshay Kumar in the lead the film couldn’t earn in theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar starrer explores the myth and science behind Ram Setu aka Adams bridge. Despite an interesting mythological connect the film failed.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shabaash Mithu

The untold story of Indian national women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj didn’t attract the audience to theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Runway 34

Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn team up couldn’t save the film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cirkus

Rohit Shetty brought an ensemble cast in addition to Ranveer Singh playing a double role. The comedy-drama failed to impress the audience.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhakad

Kangana Ranaut’s action thriller miserably failed in theaters as shows got canceled in 3 days.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan too returned after a long time with a unique story but went flop.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hina Khan's Top 10 hot looks that prove she loves her bold choices

 

 Find Out More