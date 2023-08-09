Top 10 movies that highlight the threats and evils of social media

This is a story of a father searching for his missing daughter after she befriends a stranger through a chat room.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film highlights the danger of online dating.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film focuses on the influence of social media on youth and its consequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film gives an insight into how Facebook came and shows the rise and almost fall of Mark Zuckerberg.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A group of friends who communicate through a chat room are stalked and receive crypticSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Hater portrays the severe repercussions of the harmful impact of social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ratter highlights the disparity between law enforcement's perception and the actual hazards posed by social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
An ominous yet instructive narrative depicting how predators exploit social media to target susceptible teenagers.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film concentrates on the danger of chat rooms and the importance of communication in person.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This film portrays the real side of influencers who creates a fake life on social media to gain attention and following.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
