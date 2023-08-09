Top 10 movies that highlight the threats and evils of social media

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Searching

This is a story of a father searching for his missing daughter after she befriends a stranger through a chat room.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Missing

This film highlights the danger of online dating.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cyberbully

This film focuses on the influence of social media on youth and its consequences.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Social Network

This film gives an insight into how Facebook came and shows the rise and almost fall of Mark Zuckerberg.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unfriended

A group of friends who communicate through a chat room are stalked and receive cryptic

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Hater

The Hater portrays the severe repercussions of the harmful impact of social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratter

Ratter highlights the disparity between law enforcement's perception and the actual hazards posed by social media.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hard Candy

An ominous yet instructive narrative depicting how predators exploit social media to target susceptible teenagers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Disconnect

This film concentrates on the danger of chat rooms and the importance of communication in person.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Not Okay

This film portrays the real side of influencers who creates a fake life on social media to gain attention and following.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Inside Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol's humble home that exudes warmth

 

 Find Out More