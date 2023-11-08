Top 10 movies that people wanted banned, became huge hits upon release
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 08, 2023
A few netizens called for a boycott of Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Many were offended with Besharam Rang. But it smashed at BO.
Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's film Brahmastra faced opposition from netizens over the nepotism debate. But it managed to do a business of Rs 431 crore approx.
Padmaavat faced strong opposition from Karni Sena. From burning of effigies to threats, there was a massive controversy before release.
Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela witnessed opposition from some religious groups. However, it made more than Rs 200 crore at the box office.
Over Aamir Khan's statement on intolerance, netizens called for a boycott of Dangal. However, it is among the highest grossing films ever.
Shahid Kapoor's Haider also faced some opposition due to its plot about separatists in Kashmir. The film, however, worked well at BO.
PK was a controversial film that saw a lot of opposition. Many FIRs were also filed against the makers. But the film received positive reviews upon release.
Ahead of the release of Darlings, 'Boycott Alia Bhatt' trended on social media. Darlings released on Netflix and got good viewership due to positive reviews.
Vidya Balan's The Dirty Picture was mired in controversy before its release. However, the film was a hit at the box office.
Political leader Praveen Togadia reportedly called a ban of My Name Is Khan over a statement of Shah Rukh Khan. King Khan then tweeted a clarification.
Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak turned controversial as the actress showed up at JNU to stand in solidarity and condemn attacks on students.
Akshay Kumar's recent release OMG 2 faced protest in many parts of the country. Despite clash with Gadar 2, the film did well at BO.
