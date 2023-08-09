Top 10 movies that were shot at house of Bollywood celebs

Bollywood movies that were filmed at the real houses of celebrities.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023
Veer Zaara was shot at Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi palace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanju is a biographical movie of Sanjay Dutt and it was shot at the actor’s house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Some scenes of Fan were shot at Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai mansion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A few scenes of Bajrangi Bhaijaan were shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bombay Talkies was reportedly shot at Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar’s house.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ki & Ka was shot at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Prateeksha.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rang De Basanti was also shot at Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Classic film Anand was shot in Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
As per reports, some scenes of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan was shot at Nawab’s Palace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chupke Chupke was also shot at Big B’s Jalsa.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
