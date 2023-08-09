Top 10 movies that were shot at house of Bollywood celebs

Bollywood movies that were filmed at the real houses of celebrities.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Veer Zaara

Veer Zaara was shot at Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi palace.

Sanju

Sanju is a biographical movie of Sanjay Dutt and it was shot at the actor’s house.

Fan

Some scenes of Fan were shot at Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai mansion.

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

A few scenes of Bajrangi Bhaijaan were shot at Salman Khan’s Panvel farmhouse.

Bombay Talkie

Bombay Talkies was reportedly shot at Amitabh Bachchan and Karan Johar’s house.

Ki & Ka

Ki & Ka was shot at Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow Prateeksha.

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti was also shot at Saif Ali Khan’s Pataudi Palace.

Anand

Classic film Anand was shot in Amitabh Bachchan’s Jalsa.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

As per reports, some scenes of Mere Brother Ki Dulhan was shot at Nawab’s Palace.

Chupke Chupke

Chupke Chupke was also shot at Big B’s Jalsa.

