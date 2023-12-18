Top 10 movies to watch on Netflix and more OTT after a heartbreak
Source:
Dec 18, 2023
A unique film called Moana serves as a reminder that you can be a self-reliant woman without the need for a man.
The ideal romantic comedy animation, Up will convince you that true love does exist.
Brooklyn centers on Eilis, a young woman who immigrated to the US from Ireland in search of employment and eventually meets a man with whom she falls in love.
Between accidents, revelations, and finally a trip down the crazy road that is a wedding, the entire Bridesmaids movie will have you laughing until you cry.
The film 500 Days of Summer, which ends with the message of having hope, follows a hopeless romantic named Tom as he falls in love with a girl who doesn't believe in love.
The majority of films that you might want to watch following a breakup typically feature women as the victims. But Carl wants a divorce in Crazy Stupid Love after learning that his wife has been unfaithful.
The movie Legally Blonde serves as a constant reminder that sometimes it's best to let go.
Eat Pray Love is a movie that will help you come to your senses if you're struggling to accept that life goes on after a breakup.
In the romantic comedy-drama He's Just Not That into You, a number of people deal with various romantic issues.
He's an idiot if he cheated on you. Hold back the tears. All you have to do is watch The Other Woman.
