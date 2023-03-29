Top 10 movies to watch on OTT and theaters in the first weekend of April 2023

As April starts with a weekend watchlist these latest movies on OTT and theaters

Rupal Purohit

Bholaa

Bholaa starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu is scheduled for a theatrical release on 30th March

Dasara

Natural star Nani’s Dasara will hit theaters on 30th March

Gaslight

Gaslight is a mystery thriller set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 30th March.

Murder Mystery 2

Jennifer Anniston’s mystery drama will premiere on Netflix on 31st March

Shehzada

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon’s rom-com will hit Netflix on 1st April

Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat

Anurag Kashyap’s Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat will stream on Netflix from March 31st

Sridevi Shoban Babu

This Telugu drama will release on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30

Pathaan

SRK’s biggest blockbuster is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Kanjoos Makhichoos

This black comedy featuring Kunal Khemu, Shweta Tripathi, and Piyush Mishra is currently streaming on Zee5. It will be entertaining watch with family

