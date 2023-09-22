Top 10 movies to watch on OTT if you feel nothing is going right in life

Watch these inspiring movies when life takes a low turn.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

Rocky - Amazon Prime Video

The classic underdog story of a boxer who rises to the top through sheer determination.

Life of Pi - Disney+ Hotstar

This visually stunning film explores the resilience of the human spirit in the face of adversity.

Iqbal - Amazon Prime Video

The journey of a deaf and mute boy with dreams of becoming a cricketer, showing that determination can conquer all obstacles.

The Pursuit of Happyness - Netflix

Will Smith plays a struggling salesman who faces homelessness while taking care of his young son.

Queen - Netflix

A young woman's solo European trip after her wedding is called off, teaching her to find her inner strength and independence.

Chak De! India - Amazon Prime Video

Follows the journey of an ex-hockey player who coaches the Indian women's hockey team, proving that dedication and teamwork can overcome adversity.

127 Hours - Youtube

Based on a true story, it's about a man who survives a life-threatening situation through sheer willpower.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara - Netflix

A story of friendship, adventure, and self-discovery that encourages you to live life to the fullest.

Wake Up Sid - Netflix

A story of self-discovery and personal growth as a young man transitions into adulthood.

The Secret Life of Walter Mitty - - Amazon Prime Video

A man embarks on a global journey of self-discovery and adventure.

