Top 10 movies to watch on OTT if you love travelling

Piku, Jab We Met, Swades and more Bollywood films to watch on various OTT platforms that will leave you inspired.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 29, 2023

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (Netflix)

This is a must-watch film for everyone who loves travelling. The movie will take you on a tour of Manali, Paris and Udaipur.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab We Met (Netflix)

This amazing film will take you on a journey that starts on a train and will make you explore Punjab and Shimla.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Queen (Netflix)

Kangana Ranaut's film will take you to places like Paris, Amsterdam and more.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Highway (Disney+ Hotstar)

Alia Bhatt's film will take you on a ride and will make you visit interesting places through the eyes of an abducted girl.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (Netflix)

This film has inspired many people to pack their bags and go on a trip to Spain.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tamasha (Netflix)

This film will change your life for the better and make you discover a European destination, Corsica.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Piku (Sony Liv)

The charm of Kolkata, their delicious delicacies and more; this family film will make you want to spend your time in this city.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dil Chahta Hai (Netflix)

Dil Chahta Hai is all about friends and their unplanned trip to Chapora Fort in North Goa.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jab Harry Met Sejal (Netflix)

This film will take you through Europe on a quest and make you fall in love with the Budapest visuals.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Swades (Netflix)

This film has beautifully captured the beauty of remote and rustic regions of India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 psychological thrillers to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More