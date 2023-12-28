Top 10 movies to watch on OTT to get rid of all the stress before you enter New Year 2024
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Dear Zindagi leaves you feeling cozy and full of insightful life lessons, thanks to its fantastic tale and outstanding dialogues.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khoobsurat is one of the coziest of the season thanks to the stylish combination of Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among the best stories is Wake Up Sid. A lethargic college student with little concept about his life is the main character of the film.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena and Shahid have nailed every part of the sequence, from the dialogue to the performance. We can all agree that one of the all-time favorites is Jab We Met, a masterpiece.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
How could we overlook one of the funniest, most obnoxious films Bollywood has ever produced? Bheja Fry!
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
You'll be motivated and encouraged by the tale of a housewife who sets off on a quest to regain her self-assurance in a distant country after watching English Vinglish.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A lighthearted look at a middle-class family's hardships, Do Dooni Chaar is best watched with loved ones.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dil Chahta Hai highlights the value of relationships in life through humorous exchanges and absurd yet funny dialogues.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kapoor and Sons has a three generation presence where the family finds belongingness after a rollercoaster of fights.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ok Jannu, a Gen Z film centered on a live-in relationship, is one of Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapoor's underappreciated works which is relaxing to watch.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Korean dramas on Netflix and more OTT full of thrill, chills, action
Find Out More