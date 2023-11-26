Top 10 movies, web series about cheating and extra martial affairs on Netflix and other OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023

Hassen Dilruba on Netflix is about an extramarital affair starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Raane.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video explores infidelity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lust Stories 2 on Netflix is an anthology of stories, one of which delves into cheating and extramarital affair.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Out of Love on Disney+ Hotstar is about a marriage that did not pass the life test.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Trial is about Kajol dealing with extra marital affair of her husband. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna on Netflix is a film exploring complex relationships and extramarital affairs.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Broken But Beautiful on Alt Balaji is a web series that explores love, heartbreak, and infidelity.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Humraaz on Disney+ Hotstar is a thriller showcasing deception, love triangles, and betrayal in a marriage.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maaya on MX Player is a web series dealing with extramarital relationships.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Churails on Zee5 is about a group of four girls starting a detective agency that punishes husbands who cheat on their wives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Animal Top 10 gangster dramas high on blood and gore to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More