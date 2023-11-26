Top 10 movies, web series about cheating and extra martial affairs on Netflix and other OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 26, 2023
Hassen Dilruba on Netflix is about an extramarital affair starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Harshvardhan Raane.
Gehraiyaan on Amazon Prime Video explores infidelity.
Lust Stories 2 on Netflix is an anthology of stories, one of which delves into cheating and extramarital affair.
Out of Love on Disney+ Hotstar is about a marriage that did not pass the life test.
The Trial is about Kajol dealing with extra marital affair of her husband. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna on Netflix is a film exploring complex relationships and extramarital affairs.
Broken But Beautiful on Alt Balaji is a web series that explores love, heartbreak, and infidelity.
Humraaz on Disney+ Hotstar is a thriller showcasing deception, love triangles, and betrayal in a marriage.
Maaya on MX Player is a web series dealing with extramarital relationships.
Churails on Zee5 is about a group of four girls starting a detective agency that punishes husbands who cheat on their wives.
