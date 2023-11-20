Top 10 movies, web series about the ugly and interesting side of the film industry on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023

Rana Naidu on Netflix shows the lead solving any problem in Bollywood.

Luck by Chance on Netflix provides a glimpse into the cutthroat competition and struggles faced by newcomers.

Page 3 on Amazon Prime Video explores the reality behind the glamourous facade of the industry, focusing on media and celebrity culture.

Heroine starring Kareena Kapoor shows what a popular movie star goes through. Available on Apple TV.

Fashion streaming on Netflix Unravels the ruthless world of modeling and the dark side of fame.

Om Shanti Om on Netflix showcases the journey of an aspiring actor.

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives on Netflix offers a glimpse into the lives of star wives and the industry's complexities.

Rangeela on Amazon Prime Video depicts the journey of an aspiring actress and the exploitative nature of the industry.

Kaamyaab on Netflix Chronicles the story of a character actor who faces the harsh reality of being forgotten despite contributing to numerous films.

The Dirty Picture on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the life of actress Silk Smitha, showcasing the challenges faced by women in the film industry.

