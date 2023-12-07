Top 10 movies, web series based on real-life scams available to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023
Scam 1992 on SonyLIV chronicles the rise and fall of stockbroker Harshad Mehta, involved in the 1992 securities scam.
Jamtara on Netflix is based on a popular phishing scam in India.
Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story on Sony Liv is based on a stamp paper scam conducted by Abdul Karim Telgi.
The Big Bull on Disney+ Hotstar is loosely based on the life of Harshad Mehta and the events surrounding the stock market scam.
Bad Boy Billionaires: India on Netflix is a documentary series exploring the stories of India's most infamous business tycoons involved in financial scams.
Inside Edge on Amazon Prime Video is inspired by the functioning and controversies in the world of cricket, drawing inspiration from real-life incidents.
City of Dreams on Disney+ Hotstar is inspired by real political rivalries and power struggles in Mumbai.
Shiksha Mandal on MX Player is inspired by the true events of the biggest medical entrance exam scams in India.
Special 26 on Amazon Prime Video is inspired by real-life heists conducted by a group of con men posing as CBI officers in the 1980s.
Apharan on Alt Balaji is inspired by real kidnapping cases and political drama.
