Top 10 movies, web series based on the underworld to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

A look at movies, web series based on the underworld to watch on OTT platforms.

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 10, 2023

D Day - Amazon Prime Video

Rishi Kapoor played the role of a Pakistan-based gangster in this film.

Shootout At Wadala - Amazon Prime Video

Director Sanjay Gupta’s film is based on the life of Mumbai gangster Manya Surve.

Murder In A Courtroom - Netflix

The story is about 100 women who entered the courtroom in Nagpur and murdered Akku Yadav.

Mirzapur - Amazon Prime Video

The series is all about the rule of Kaleen Bhaiya and his mafia in Uttar Pradesh.

Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai - Disney+ Hotstar

The film is about Haji Mastan and his disciple Dawood Ibrahim.

Raktanchal - MX Player

This series is about Waseem Khan, a self-proclaimed tender mafia whose empire is threatened by a common criminal.

Company - Netflix

Ajay Devgn and Vivek Oberoi's film is loosely based on Dawood Ibrahim and Chota Rajan's relationship.

Rangbaaz - ZEE5

Saqib Saleem's series paints a different picture of the underworld.

Black Friday - Disney+ Hotstar

Director Anurag Kashyap’s docu-drama talks about Mumbai’s gangsters.

Sacred Games - Netflix

The story is about gangster Ganesh Gaitonde and troubled cop Sartaj Singh.

