Top 10 movies where actors got intimate for real

Movies where actors had real sex.

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 30, 2023

Intimacy

The actors of this film chose to get intimate for real.

Nymphomaniac

Sex scenes were performed by body double for this movie.

Lie With Me

The cast of the movie admitted that the sex scenes are real.

Antichrist

This is a horror flick but it has plenty of unsimulated sex scenes.

Love

This French film had a lot of unsimulated sex.

9 songs

In this movie, the lead cast had real sexual intercourse.

The Brown Bunny

The actors in this film went for real intimate scenes.

The Idiots

This film has plenty of sex scenes and except one all were performed real.

In The Realm Of The Senses

This is a Japanese erotic drama.

Shortbus

This movie is erotic as well as comedy.

