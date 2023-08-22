Top 10 movies where Salman Khan has really acted

Here is a list of movies that showcased Salman Khan's acting prowess.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023
Salman's endearing performance as a man determined to reunite a lost girl with her family was widely appreciated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's portrayal of a troubled lover remains one of his most memorable performances.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this emotional drama, Salman's role as a vulnerable man searching for his missing brother stood out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The sequel continued his compelling portrayal of the spy character.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's portrayal of a skilled spy added a new dimension to his acting.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman's magnetic performance as a righteous undercover cop was a hit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His role as a wrestler undergoing personal and professional challenges garnered praise.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this emotional drama, Salman's portrayal of a man with a traumatic past was appreciated.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman showcased his acting range as a deaf and mute man, delivering a heartfelt performance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His iconic role as Chulbul Pandey marked a new chapter in his career.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!