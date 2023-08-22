Top 10 movies where Salman Khan has really acted

Here is a list of movies that showcased Salman Khan's acting prowess.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2023

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Salman's endearing performance as a man determined to reunite a lost girl with her family was widely appreciated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tere Naam

Salman's portrayal of a troubled lover remains one of his most memorable performances.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tubelight

In this emotional drama, Salman's role as a vulnerable man searching for his missing brother stood out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tiger Zinda Hai

The sequel continued his compelling portrayal of the spy character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ek Tha Tiger

Salman's portrayal of a skilled spy added a new dimension to his acting.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Wanted

Salman's magnetic performance as a righteous undercover cop was a hit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sultan

His role as a wrestler undergoing personal and professional challenges garnered praise.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kyon Ki...

In this emotional drama, Salman's portrayal of a man with a traumatic past was appreciated.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khamoshi: The Musical

Salman showcased his acting range as a deaf and mute man, delivering a heartfelt performance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dabangg

His iconic role as Chulbul Pandey marked a new chapter in his career.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Ghoomer, cricket based Bollywood movies that tanked at the box office

 

 Find Out More