Top 10 movies with the longest runtime in the history of Malayalam films
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 26, 2023
Narendran Makan Jayakanthan Vaka is a 2014 Malayalam Movie satire movie that has a duration of 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Daivame Kaithozham K. Kumarakanam revolves around the story of a couple who exchange their own bodies, run time of 2 hours and 30 minutes.
Kayamkulam Kochunni is a detailed look at the story of highwayman Kochunni with a run time of 2 hours and 31 minutes.
Sreekrishnapurathe Nakshathrathilakkam is a comedy-drama that is 2 hours and 42 minutes long.
Ennu Ninte Moideen is a 2-hour and 46-minute-long romantic drama based on a true story.
Odiyan unravels the mystery of Manickan in the fantasy thriller that is 2 hours and 47 minutes long.
Manichitrathazhu is a horror movie with a run time of 2 hours and 49 minutes.
1983 Drama movie, Lekhayude Maranam Oru Flashback had a runtime of 2 hours and 52 minutes.
Starring Mohanlal in the lead role, Lucifer is a political drama that takes its time to settle in as the movie is 2 hours and 54 minutes long.
Kerala Verma Pazhassi Raja is a period drama that is also one of the best as it goes on for a duration of 3 hours and 13 minutes.
