Top 10 murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar for a dhamakedaar weekend

We have made a list of the most amazing thriller movies that you can watch on OTT immediately. Check out the full list here.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023
Tom aka Eliah Wood does well until he develops stage fear. He is all set to give his comeback performance after five years when a sniper threatens him if he plays one note wrongly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Post moving to their new home, a pair discovers that a mysterious room can grant anyone any wish The couple wants a baby.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A young waitress lives in New York, finds a handbag and gives it to the owner Greta. The waitress becomes obsessed with Greta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thomas Lockhart aims to become a detective when he finds a serial killer after nine years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this sci-fi thriller, a young lady is woken up in a cryogenic unit and finds her way to exit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A grand trip to Europe brings out a murder mystery that happens on a train.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is an American thriller movie directed by Susanne Bier that has Sandra Bullock. People are blindfolded to survive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Chloe a wheelchair-bound girl is not allowed to see the mail by her mom. She understands that some secrets are kept.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a neo-noir mystery where a college professor finds himself to be similar to Anthony Claire.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Simon and Robyn find Gordo from Simon's past. A lot of secrets emerge later.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!