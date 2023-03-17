Top 10 murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar for a dhamakedaar weekend

We have made a list of the most amazing thriller movies that you can watch on OTT immediately. Check out the full list here.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 16, 2023

Grand Piano: Amazon Prime Video

Tom aka Eliah Wood does well until he develops stage fear. He is all set to give his comeback performance after five years when a sniper threatens him if he plays one note wrongly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Room: Amazon Prime Video

Post moving to their new home, a pair discovers that a mysterious room can grant anyone any wish The couple wants a baby.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Greta: Netflix

A young waitress lives in New York, finds a handbag and gives it to the owner Greta. The waitress becomes obsessed with Greta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In the Shadow of the Moon: Netflix

Thomas Lockhart aims to become a detective when he finds a serial killer after nine years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Oxygen: Netflix

In this sci-fi thriller, a young lady is woken up in a cryogenic unit and finds her way to exit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Murder on the Orient Express: Disney+Hotstar

A grand trip to Europe brings out a murder mystery that happens on a train.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Birdbox: Netflix

This is an American thriller movie directed by Susanne Bier that has Sandra Bullock. People are blindfolded to survive.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Run: Netflix

Chloe a wheelchair-bound girl is not allowed to see the mail by her mom. She understands that some secrets are kept.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Enemy: Amazon Prime Video

This is a neo-noir mystery where a college professor finds himself to be similar to Anthony Claire.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Gift: Amazon Prime Video

Simon and Robyn find Gordo from Simon's past. A lot of secrets emerge later.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Kid Friendly movies on Netflix to watch in summers

 

 Find Out More