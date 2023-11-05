Top 10 murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Gumnaam is about eight people who get stuck on an island and guests begin to get murdered. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It is gripping to see how Byomkesh Bakshi unties all threads and solves a murder mystery. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While everyone is mysterious it is difficult to guess the culprit till the end. Neeyat available on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ittefaq is about a cop who investigates a double murder case that has two witnesses. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khamosh is about an investigation of an actress’ cold-blooded murder will keep you hooked. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Talvar is based on the double murder case of Noida. Watch on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Stoneman Murders is a gripping sequences that will keep you on the edge of the seat. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A help on a foggy night turns out to be a mysterious night. Available on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Satyaveer starts investigating wherein he gets trapped in a web of lies. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shutu decides to go on a trip with his family. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Tiger 3; a look at Salman Khan's hit films and their box office collection
Find Out More