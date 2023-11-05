Top 10 murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023

Gumnaam is about eight people who get stuck on an island and guests begin to get murdered. Watch on Prime Video.

It is gripping to see how Byomkesh Bakshi unties all threads and solves a murder mystery. Watch on Prime Video.

While everyone is mysterious it is difficult to guess the culprit till the end. Neeyat available on Prime Video.

Ittefaq is about a cop who investigates a double murder case that has two witnesses. Watch on Netflix.

Khamosh is about an investigation of an actress’ cold-blooded murder will keep you hooked. Watch on Prime Video.

Talvar is based on the double murder case of Noida. Watch on Netflix.

The Stoneman Murders is a gripping sequences that will keep you on the edge of the seat. Watch on Prime Video.

A help on a foggy night turns out to be a mysterious night. Available on Prime Video.

Satyaveer starts investigating wherein he gets trapped in a web of lies. Watch on Prime Video.

Shutu decides to go on a trip with his family. Watch on Prime Video.

