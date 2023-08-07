Top 10 mushy pics of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal that prove they're mad about each other

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal love stories are all reasons for you to fall in love

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never shy away from expressing their love through social media.

Mushy pic

Katrina Kaif on Sunday dropped a mushy yet blurry picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal.

Cuties

The couple has been seeing spending time on their sea-facing apartment's balcony.

Love In Air

Vicky Kaushal is in awe with the magic of Katrina Kaif.

So in Love

The way Katrina and Vicky looks at each other.

Coffee date

Katrina and Vicky in off-duty looks for their daily dose of coffee.

Sunset shot

This picture sent the internet into a meltdown.

Twinning and Winning

Vicky and Katrina twinned in white and wore their bright smiles.

Cuteness Overloaded

Vicky plants a kiss on Katrina’s cheeks while they were on their vacation in New York.

With Love

Vicky hugs Katrina for a selfie.

Sunkissed

The couple clicked chilling on a yacht.

Thanks For Reading!

