Top 10 mushy pics of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal that prove they're mad about each other

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal love stories are all reasons for you to fall in loveSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 07, 2023
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal never shy away from expressing their love through social media.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif on Sunday dropped a mushy yet blurry picture with her husband Vicky Kaushal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple has been seeing spending time on their sea-facing apartment's balcony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky Kaushal is in awe with the magic of Katrina Kaif.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The way Katrina and Vicky looks at each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina and Vicky in off-duty looks for their daily dose of coffee.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This picture sent the internet into a meltdown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky and Katrina twinned in white and wore their bright smiles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky plants a kiss on Katrina’s cheeks while they were on their vacation in New York.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vicky hugs Katrina for a selfie.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The couple clicked chilling on a yacht.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!