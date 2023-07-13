Top 10 Muslim stars with Hindu names who have been ruling hearts
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023
MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-07-13T153007.314
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditi Rao Hydari’s name is hindu because of her mother but her dad is Muslim.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajit is a Muslim with real name Hamid Ali Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Madhubala’s original name was Mumtaz Begum Jehan Dehlavi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jagdeep who made us laugh was born with the name Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffery.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Meena Kumari was born with the name Mahjabeen Bano.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay’s real name was Shah Abbas Khan.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Johnny Walker’s real name was Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nimmi was her stage name while her name was Nawab Banoo.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khurshid Akhtar was popular by the name Shyama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and more: Top 10 TV bahus killer desi looks will leave you gasping for breath
Find Out More