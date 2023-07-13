Top 10 Muslim stars with Hindu names who have been ruling hearts

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

MicrosoftTeams-image - 2023-07-13T153007.314

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditi Rao Hydari’s name is hindu because of her mother but her dad is Muslim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ajit is a Muslim with real name Hamid Ali Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Madhubala’s original name was Mumtaz Begum Jehan Dehlavi.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jagdeep who made us laugh was born with the name Ishtiaq Ahmed Jaffery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Meena Kumari was born with the name Mahjabeen Bano.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sanjay’s real name was Shah Abbas Khan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Johnny Walker’s real name was Badruddin Jamaluddin Kazi

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nimmi was her stage name while her name was Nawab Banoo.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khurshid Akhtar was popular by the name Shyama.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Hina Khan, Nia Sharma and more: Top 10 TV bahus killer desi looks will leave you gasping for breath

 

 Find Out More