Top 10 must watch Anime films streaming on Netflix
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023
Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is a love story between two socially awkward teenagers.
A Whisker Away is about a girl turning into a cat to catch the attention of her classmate.
Flavors of Youth is about three stories of youth from different cities in China and their memories are locked in a bowl of steaming noodles.
Violet Evergarden is about two separated sisters rejuvenating their relationship through violets’s postal service.
Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game is about lead team competing against street basketball team.
Children of the Sea is about an isolated girl who befriends a boy who has a deep connection with Ocean.
A Silent Voice is about a guy who returns to make amends with people he has wronged.
Bubble is a Japanese apocalyptic film.
In Drifting Home a group of kids must survive their life after they find themselves in a vast sea.
Mirai revolves around a young boy who feels forgotten by family when his little sister arrives.
