Top 10 must watch Anime films streaming on Netflix

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 24, 2023

Words Bubble Up Like Soda Pop is a love story between two socially awkward teenagers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Whisker Away is about a girl turning into a cat to catch the attention of her classmate.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Flavors of Youth is about three stories of youth from different cities in China and their memories are locked in a bowl of steaming noodles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Violet Evergarden is about two separated sisters rejuvenating their relationship through violets’s postal service.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuroko's Basketball: Last Game is about lead team competing against street basketball team.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Children of the Sea is about an isolated girl who befriends a boy who has a deep connection with Ocean.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Silent Voice is about a guy who returns to make amends with people he has wronged.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bubble is a Japanese apocalyptic film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Drifting Home a group of kids must survive their life after they find themselves in a vast sea.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mirai revolves around a young boy who feels forgotten by family when his little sister arrives.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Biggest disasters of Bollywood at the box office

 

 Find Out More