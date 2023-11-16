Top 10 must watch Bollywood movies where the villain wins in the end
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 16, 2023
The antagonist of the original Agneepath, Kancha Cheena, was able to achieve some of his sinister plans which lead to a complex conclusion to the story.
Shah Rukh Khan's character in Baazigar seeks revenge, leading to a morally ambiguous ending where the protagonist attains what he wanted to but ends up being an anti-hero.
Even though the woman’s quest for revenge succeeds, the influence left by the antagonist lingers with her in the movie Ek Haseena Thi.
In Don, the cunning behaviour and the influence left by Shah Rukh’s character also ends the story in a questionable ending.
Race ends with a partial victory for the antagonist of the movie due to a fight between the siblings.
The mysterious plot of Talaash results in an ambiguous ending which was highly affected by the actions of the villain.
Gangs Of Wasseypur was a movie which possibly had the role of villain in a perfect way that even though he ends up dying later, he still wins as his motive gets fulfilled.
Aashiqui 2 is one the movies which doesn’t really seem to have any villains but the one with the negative motive does succeed to influence the main character.
Sadak is one of the movies which ends up with quite a weird ending for the characters due to the role played by the villain.
In Rang De Basanti both the parties achieved what they wanted to as the main characters were able to expose the truth but at the cost of their own lives.
