Top 10 must-watch crime thrillers on OTT

Asur 2 on Jio Cinema, The Hunt For Veerappan on Netflix, Dexter and other top crime series you should not miss on OTT Platforms in IndiaSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023
This Korean crime series of Kim Nam-Gil is the perfect mix of investigation and emotionsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch this American show on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This series is there on Prime Video and Sony LIVSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The dubbed version is there on Jio Cinema. You can watch on Prime Video tooSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This crime series is there on Jio Cinema and Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This new series is there on Prime VideoSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This brutal crime show is there on Disney + HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
India's finest crime series, Asur and Asur 2 is on Jio CinemaSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch this show on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The British crime series is there on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
You can watch this series on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!