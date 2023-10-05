Top 10 must-watch crime thrillers on OTT

Asur 2 on Jio Cinema, The Hunt For Veerappan on Netflix, Dexter and other top crime series you should not miss on OTT Platforms in India

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 05, 2023

Through The Darkness

This Korean crime series of Kim Nam-Gil is the perfect mix of investigation and emotions

The Blacklist

You can watch this American show on Prime Video

Justified

This series is there on Prime Video and Sony LIV

Dexter

The dubbed version is there on Jio Cinema. You can watch on Prime Video too

True Detective

This crime series is there on Jio Cinema and Prime Video

Bambai Meri Jaan

This new series is there on Prime Video

Shaitaan

This brutal crime show is there on Disney + Hotstar

Asur 2

India's finest crime series, Asur and Asur 2 is on Jio Cinema

The Hunt For Veerappan

You can watch this show on Netflix

Peaky Blinders

The British crime series is there on Netflix

Luther

You can watch this series on Netflix

