Top 10 must-watch crime thrillers on Amazon Prime Video

Pushpa: The Rise to Pathaan - These crime thrillers promise full-on entertainment.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023

Rajinikanth starrer Jailer

Jailer is a perfect combination of crime and thrill with Rajinikanth’s swag being on point. It also touches upon father-son bond.

Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa: The Rise

The film that left everyone mind blown is a twisted tale of a labourer who becomes a powerful sandalwood smuggler.

Yash starrer KGF 2

One of the highest grossers ever, KGF 2 starring Yash is about a gangster turning messiah with backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan’s movie has some of the best high-octane stunts that add to the thrill. John Abraham as a cold-hearted villain is too good.

Anurag Kashyap's Gangs of Wasseypur

Among the best crime thrillers ever, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2 brought immense fame to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi and more.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Raman Raghav 2.0

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raman Raghav 2.0 is critically acclaimed film that will keep you at the edge of the seat.

Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani

Rani Mukerji delivers a kickass performance in this crime thriller about crime against women.

Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini

Watch Aamir Khan’s Ghajini for a thrilling story of a man who loses his memory and relies on the tattoos on his body to find his enemy.

Aamir Khan starrer Talaash

In this crime thriller starring Aamir Khan, a dead person’s spirit helps a cop find out about a hidden crime and the culprits.

Multi-starrer Omkara

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan film is the Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello.

Irrfan Khan starrer Maqbool

The film is a must-watch for all the crime thriller lovers for its dark and edgy plot. It is touted to be one of the best films of late Irrfan Khan.

SRK-Priyanka Chopra starrer Don 2

While Shah Rukh Khan will be missed in Don 3, his Don 2 will give you adrenaline rush.

