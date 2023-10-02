Top 10 must-watch crime thrillers on Amazon Prime Video

Pushpa: The Rise to Pathaan - These crime thrillers promise full-on entertainment.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 02, 2023
Jailer is a perfect combination of crime and thrill with Rajinikanth’s swag being on point. It also touches upon father-son bond.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film that left everyone mind blown is a twisted tale of a labourer who becomes a powerful sandalwood smuggler.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the highest grossers ever, KGF 2 starring Yash is about a gangster turning messiah with backdrop of Kolar Gold Fields.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan’s movie has some of the best high-octane stunts that add to the thrill. John Abraham as a cold-hearted villain is too good.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among the best crime thrillers ever, Gangs of Wasseypur 1 and 2 brought immense fame to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Manoj Bajpayee, Pankaj Tripathi and more.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Raman Raghav 2.0 is critically acclaimed film that will keep you at the edge of the seat.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rani Mukerji delivers a kickass performance in this crime thriller about crime against women.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Watch Aamir Khan’s Ghajini for a thrilling story of a man who loses his memory and relies on the tattoos on his body to find his enemy.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this crime thriller starring Aamir Khan, a dead person’s spirit helps a cop find out about a hidden crime and the culprits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan film is the Hindi adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film is a must-watch for all the crime thriller lovers for its dark and edgy plot. It is touted to be one of the best films of late Irrfan Khan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
While Shah Rukh Khan will be missed in Don 3, his Don 2 will give you adrenaline rush.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!