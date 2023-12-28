Top 10 must-watch horror comedies to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 28, 2023
Bhediya follows the story of Bhaskar who gets attacked by a wolf and gets the powers of a werewolf. On JioCinema.
Vicky along with his friends decides to unravel the mystery of Stree during one fateful night. On Netflix.
Go Goa Gone is the story of three friends who decide to visit an island for a rave party but later discover that it is infested by zombies, on Prime Video.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa is a classic comedy horror story of an ancestral home that where a ghost lives. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Judgementall Hai Kya is a comedy thriller with elements of horror that follows lives of two individuals pivoting their lives between reality and illusions. On Zee5.
Chadramukhi 2 is the story of a woman with dissociative identity disorder is a good comical watch with horror elements, on Netflix.
Roohi, the story of two pals who fall for a girl and her spirit respectively. Watch on Netflix.
Laxmii is the story of Aasif who gets haunted and possessed by the spirit of a transgender. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Two young men start the business of capturing ghosts, see how it unravels by watching Phone Bhooth on Prime Video.
Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the story of two strangers which leads them to an abandoned mansion haunted by a ghost. On Netflix.
