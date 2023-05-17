Top 10 must-watch Indian web series released in 2023 on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 17, 2023

Here is a list of must-watch Indian web series released in 2023.

Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo is a women-centric crime drama on Disney+ Hotstar.

Shahid Kapoor’s Farzi is a must-watch on Amazon Prime Video

Watch The Night Manager on Disney+ Hotstar before 2nd season.

Rana Naidu is one the best crime thriller streaming on Netflix.

Sonakshi Sinha’s Dahaad recently released on Amazon Prime Video

Jubilee will take you back to the old era of Indian cinema. Watch on Amazon Prime Video

Rocket Boys 2 is a sci-fi web series on Sony Liv.

Trial By Fire is legal drama series available on Netflix.

Tooth Pari is a fantasy drama about a vampire streaming on Netflix.

Gulmohar is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar

