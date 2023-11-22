Top 10 must-watch movies on OTT that mirror your daily corporate life
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023
Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year on Prime Video follows the journey of an ethical salesman in the cutthroat world of sales.
The Pursuit of Happyness on Netflix chronicles the struggles of an entrepreneur.
A Gentleman on Apple TV explores mistaken identities and espionage in the corporate world, mixing action with a double life.
The Intern on Amazon Prime Video focuses on a senior intern's experience in a corporate setting.
Baazaar on JioCinema focuses on the stock market and the manipulation and ambition that drive it.
Tamasha on Netflix explores the monotony of corporate life and societal pressure.
Page 3 on Amazon Prime Video is primarily about the media industry, it also touches upon corporate connections and influence.
Up in the Air on Prime Video follows a corporate downsizer and his isolated life.
Corporate starring Bipasha Basu and Kay Kay Menon explores the power struggles and corruption within corporate offices. Watch on MX Player.
Moneyball on Netflix shows the challenges in corporate sports management.
