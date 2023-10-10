Top 10 must-watch movies, web series on OTT based around Israel-Palestine conflict

Here are some movies and web series that are made on the Israel-Palestine war

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023

Israel-Palestine conflict

Israel-Palestine war broke out once again and controversies have been going on for a long time. There are some movies and web series that highlight the conflicts of the 2 countries.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Honourable Woman

This web series on Amazon Prime Video is about a woman who inherits her father’s arms business and promotes reconciliation between Israelis and Palestinians.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

O Jerusalem

O Jerusalem on Amazon Prime Video shows the Israel-Palestine war through the eyes of two friends.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fauda

Fauda a web series on Netflix shows the tension between Israel and Palestine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Spy

The Spy is a thriller drama released on Netflix in 2019.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red Skies

Red Skies web series is about the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Munich

Munich on Amazon Prime Video is about 11 Israeli players being murdered in the 1972 Olympics.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Negotiator

The Negotiator on Amazon Prime Video also highlights the tension between Israel and Palestine

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Exodus

Exodus on Amazon Prime Video is about the creation of the State of Israel resulting in war

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

7 days in Entebbe

This film streaming on Sony Liv is based on Operation Entebbe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Carlos The Jackal

Amazon Prime Video web series is a biography of Venezuelan terrorist Ilich Ramírez Sánchez who founded a worldwide terrorist organisation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 double-meaning Bollywood songs that you can only sing in the bathroom  

 

 Find Out More