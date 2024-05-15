Top 10 must-watch Pakistani dramas for beginners
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 15, 2024
Humsafar is a love story between two contrasting individuals facing family obstacles.
Zindagi Gulzar Hai follows the journey of a strong-willed woman striving for success and love.
Meray Paas Tum Ho explores themes of love, betrayal, and redemption in the life of a middle-class man.
Pyarey Afzal is a romantic drama focusing on the challenges faced by a young man in pursuit of love.
Dastaan is set against the backdrop of partition, it depicts the struggles and sacrifices of individuals during that time.
Dil Lagi revolves around the complex relationship dynamics between two strong-willed individuals.
Yakeen Ka Safar chronicles the journey of self-discovery and redemption of two individuals from different backgrounds.
Alif blends spirituality and modernity, narrating the journey of a struggling writer seeking inner peace.
Suno Chanda is a lighthearted romantic comedy revolving around the dynamics of a joint family during Ramadan.
