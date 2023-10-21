Top 10 must-watch Pakistani films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more OTT

These Pakistani films on OTT are highly acclaimed.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 21, 2023

Bol

The film is about a female convict sharing her story with the media before dying. It is on JioCinema.

Teefa in Trouble

The film about a kidnapper falling in love with the woman whom he is supposed to kidnap is on Netflix.

The Legend of Maula Jatt

The adaptation of Pakistani movie Maula Jatt is available on YouTube. It stars Fawad Khan in the lead.

Zindagi Tamasha (Circle of Life)

It is one of the best Pakistani films ever made on societal norms. It is on YouTube.

Joyland

The Pakistani film that was an official Oscar entry is on YouTube.

Cake

The 2018 film about two estranged siblings who reconnect when parents fall ill is on YouTube.

Dukhtar

The story of a strong woman who flees with her little girl to save her from marriage to tribal leader is on YouTube.

Ho Mann Jahaan

The Pakistani film about three friends and their love for music is on Amazon Prime Video. It can be rented.

Jawani Phir Nahi Ani

The Pakistani film that revolves around friendship and marital issues is on Amazon Prime Video on rent.

Janaan

It is a romantic comedy drama available on YouTube.

Khamoshi

The Pakistani movie is on YouTube.

Laal Kabootar

The film that was sent to Oscars is on YouTube to watch. It is a crime thriller and highly-rated.

