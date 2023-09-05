Top 10 must-watch psychological thriller Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

These psychological thrillers will leave you mind numbed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023
A coming-of-age zombie apocalypse about students trapped inside their high school which is now ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak.
A story about space explorers in an apocalyptic world without water on a 24 hour mission to a research center on the moon.
A detective goes 30 years into the future to find a serial killer.
A story about otherworldly beings who condemn individuals to hell.
The story is about an aspiring fiction writer who is disturbed by mysterious occurrences at a dormitory.
A man hides his dark secrets from his detective wife until she begins investigating a series of murders.
An unusual story about a poor student who finds unconventional ways to finance his studies.
The popular K-drama follows a woman who seeks revenge on the classmates who severely bullied her as a teen.
An apocalyptic horror about a troubled teenager and his neighbors fighting to survive as humans turn into savage monsters.
Revolving around detectives investigating violent crimes, this is not for the faint hearted.
