Top 10 must-watch psychological thriller Korean dramas on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

These psychological thrillers will leave you mind numbed.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 05, 2023

All Of Us Are Dead (Netflix)

A coming-of-age zombie apocalypse about students trapped inside their high school which is now ground zero for a zombie virus outbreak.

The Silent Sea (Netflix)

A story about space explorers in an apocalyptic world without water on a 24 hour mission to a research center on the moon.

Tunnel (Prime Video)

A detective goes 30 years into the future to find a serial killer.

Hellbound (Netflix)

A story about otherworldly beings who condemn individuals to hell.

Hell Is Other People (Prime Video)

The story is about an aspiring fiction writer who is disturbed by mysterious occurrences at a dormitory.

Flower Of Evil (Netflix)

A man hides his dark secrets from his detective wife until she begins investigating a series of murders.

Extracurricular (Netflix)

An unusual story about a poor student who finds unconventional ways to finance his studies.

The Glory (Netflix)

The popular K-drama follows a woman who seeks revenge on the classmates who severely bullied her as a teen.

Sweet Home (Netflix)

An apocalyptic horror about a troubled teenager and his neighbors fighting to survive as humans turn into savage monsters.

Beyond Evil (Prime Video)

Revolving around detectives investigating violent crimes, this is not for the faint hearted.

