TOP 10 Must-watch romantic South Indian films on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Let's check out the most romantic South Indian movies that are a treat for eyes and you can binge over the weekend on various OTT platforms.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023
Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej starrer is one of the most adorable movies ever.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The romance drama movie is available on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur set screens on fire with their palpable chemistry.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Nani, Nivetha Thomas starrer is available on Amazon as well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first came together for this one which is on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sai Pallavi, Nivin Pauly starrer Premam can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The 2021 movie starring Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma and, Ashok Selvan is available on Zee5.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is one Sony Liv.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen starrer is a 2015 movie that is available on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Rashmika and Vijay starrer romance movie, Dear Comrade is on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raashii Khanna and Varun Tej movie Tholi Prema is one of the most loved films. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!