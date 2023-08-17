TOP 10 Must-watch romantic South Indian films on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Let's check out the most romantic South Indian movies that are a treat for eyes and you can binge over the weekend on various OTT platforms.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 17, 2023

Fidaa

Sai Pallavi and Varun Tej starrer is one of the most adorable movies ever. 

Where to watch Fidaa

The romance drama movie is available on Amazon Prime Video. 

Sita Ramam 

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur set screens on fire with their palpable chemistry. 

Where to watch Sita Ramam

It can be watched on Amazon Prime Video. 

Ninnu Kori 

Nani, Nivetha Thomas starrer is available on Amazon as well. 

Geetha Govindam 

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda first came together for this one which is on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Premam

Sai Pallavi, Nivin Pauly starrer Premam can be watched on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Ninnila Ninnila 

The 2021 movie starring Nithya Menen, Ritu Varma and, Ashok Selvan is available on Zee5. 

96

Trisha Krishnan and Vijay Sethupathi starrer is one Sony Liv.

OK Kanmani 

Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen starrer is a 2015 movie that is available on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Dear Comrade

Another Rashmika and Vijay starrer romance movie, Dear Comrade is on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

Tholi Prema 

Raashii Khanna and Varun Tej movie Tholi Prema is one of the most loved films. It is on Disney Plus Hotstar. 

