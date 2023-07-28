Top 10 must watch romantic Telugu films that will make you fall in love

Choose the film you want to watch this weekend and fall in love with the performances, story, music and more.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

Arjun Reddy

The intense love story between Arjun and Preethi takes the audience on an emotional rollercoaster.

Ninnu Kori

The film explores the complexities of relationships and the choices people make in the name of love.

Geetha Govindam

The film is known for its witty dialogues, humorous situations, and the sizzling chemistry between the lead pair.

Ye Maya Chesave

The film beautifully captures the complexities of love with outstanding performances and soulful music by A.R. Rahman.

Magadheera

Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal lead in this visually stunning film that spans two different periods, leaving the audience spellbound.

Majili

The film beautifully portrays the complexities of love and the power of forgiveness.

Ala Vaikunthapurramulo

The film offers romance, comedy, and drama, accompanied by foot-tapping music and fantastic dance sequences.

Fidaa

The film beautifully captures the cultural clash and emotional turmoil in a long-distance relationship, leaving a lasting impact on the audience.

Darling

This Prabhas starrer is high on drama, love and some amazing music as well.

Bommarillu

This film revolves around the struggles of Siddharth as he rebels against his controlling father for the sake of love

