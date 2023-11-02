Top 10 must-watch situational comedies on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023
Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a comedy series about Jay Peralata and his team who go about solving cases in Brooklyn. Available on Netflix.
Friends is one of the classic sit-coms that everyone can enjoy no matter the age group. Stream on Netflix.
How I Met Your Mother is the story about a father who explains to his kids how he met their mother through a series of flashbacks. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
BoJack Horseman is a washed-up celebrity who has a bad habit of complaining about everything. Also available on Netflix.
Family Guy is another animated sit-com on the list with unhinged comedy following the life of a dysfunctional family. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Simpsons is a full satire portrayal of anormal American middle-class family. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.
Rick and Morty is about an old super-scientist grandpa and his kind of a dumb grandson. Stream on Netflix.
WandaVision, is a sit-com done by Marvel in their own style and it is not less than a banger. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.
The Big Bang Theory is a sit-com about a woman who makes two physicists aware about how little they know about outside life. Watch now on Netflix.
South Park is another one of the unhinged comedies following the life of 4 grade schoolers in a town called South Park. Available on Amazon Prime Video.
