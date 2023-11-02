Top 10 must-watch situational comedies on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and more OTT

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 02, 2023

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is a comedy series about Jay Peralata and his team who go about solving cases in Brooklyn. Available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Friends is one of the classic sit-coms that everyone can enjoy no matter the age group. Stream on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How I Met Your Mother is the story about a father who explains to his kids how he met their mother through a series of flashbacks. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

BoJack Horseman is a washed-up celebrity who has a bad habit of complaining about everything. Also available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Family Guy is another animated sit-com on the list with unhinged comedy following the life of a dysfunctional family. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Simpsons is a full satire portrayal of anormal American middle-class family. Watch on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rick and Morty is about an old super-scientist grandpa and his kind of a dumb grandson. Stream on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

WandaVision, is a sit-com done by Marvel in their own style and it is not less than a banger. Available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Big Bang Theory is a sit-com about a woman who makes two physicists aware about how little they know about outside life. Watch now on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

South Park is another one of the unhinged comedies following the life of 4 grade schoolers in a town called South Park. Available on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Squid Game and other Top 12 award winning TV shows to watch on Netflix in 2023

 

 Find Out More