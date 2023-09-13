Top 10 must-watch South Indian horror films on OTT platforms Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and others

The best of South Indian horror films streaming on leading OTT platforms.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 13, 2023

Demonte Colony (Amazon Prime Video)

Four friends decide to visit a haunted house and return home followed by a haunted spirit.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Charulatha (Disney+ Hotstar)

A story about conjoined twins and how the spirit of one haunts the other after her death during an operation.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pisaasu (Disney+ Hotstar)

A man is haunted by the spirit of a girl he tried to save in an accident.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kumari (Netflix)

A woman marries an upper caste boy whose family has been cursed by a supernatural force.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tumbbad (Amazon Prime Video)

A village faces the consequences of building a temple for a goddess’ first-born.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pizza (Amazon Prime Video)

A pizza delivery boy changes after he goes to a home for a delivery only to uncover hidden secrets.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yavarum Nalum (Amazon Prime Video)

A man moves into a new apartment with his family and realises a spirit trying to communicate with him through a TV set.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Priest (Amazon Prime Video)

A parapsychologist investigates a string of suicides in a wealthy family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ezra (Disney+ Hotstar)

A couple begins experiencing paranormal activities after the woman buys an antique box.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bhinna (Zee5)

A woman starts having hallucinations and begins to blur the lines between reality and the script of her next film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Atlee, SS Rajamouli and other Top 10 South Indian directors acing the Pan India game

 

 Find Out More