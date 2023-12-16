Top 10 must-watch thrilling web series on OTT based on true events

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2023

Hansal Mehta’s Scam 1992 is based on the story of Hansal Mehta’s stock market scam.

Avrodh series is based on the surgical strike by India on Pakistan after the URI attack.

Bhaukaal was loved a lot by fans, as it took inspiration from Navniet Sekera’s real life events.

Delhi Crime, the highly acclaimed show is based on the Nirbhaya case which shocked the nation.

Jamtara is a brilliant work of art which highlights the issue of phishing calls and scams.

The story of the Indian gangster Prakash Shukla was seen in Rangbaaz.

Rocket boys is an extraordinary depiction of the story of Indian scientists Homi J. and Vikram Sarabhai.

IPS Amit Lodha inspired the story of Khakhee:The Bihar Chapter.

Mumbai Diaries 26/11 is a show about how doctors saved lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

Hansal Mehta’s Scoop which has Karishma Tanna in lead is the story of a journalist Jigna Vohra.

