Top 10 must-watch underrated films available on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 03, 2023
Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund is available on Zee5.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bheed on Netflix receive rave reviews from all.
Shahid Kapoor's Jersey on Disney+Hotstar is underrated but a must-watch.
Pankaj Tripathi's movie Kaagaz is available on Zee5.
Jalsa on Amazon Prime Video will leave you moved.
Arjun Rampal, Manav Kaul movie Nail Polish is on Zee 5.
Parched on Amazon Prime Video is definitely a must watch.
Sushant Singh Rajput's Son Chiriya is underrated but critically acclaimed.
Irrfan Khan's Paan Singh Tomar is also on this list.
Vickya Kaushal, Richa Chadha's Masaan is highly acclaimed.
