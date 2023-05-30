Top 10 mysterious Bollywood movies on superstitions

Take a look at the list of Bollywood movies that have been based on superstitions.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023

Bhool Bhulaiyaa

Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie tried to unite science with superstition in the name of the spirit named Monjolika.

Stree

Stree movie claimed that it was based on a true story of female prying on men and leaving their clothes behind.

Ek Thi Daayan

Ek Thi Daayan was all about the tale involving a witch. It received flak for promoting superstition.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a movie where Katrina Kaif becomes superstitious and bargains with God to save SRK's life.

Raaz 3

Raaz 3 shows Bipasha Basu essaying black magic on Esha Gupta.

1920

1920 is all about keeping your logic behind.

Vaastu Shastra

Vaastu Shastra film was surely not for the faint-hearted.

What's Your Raashee

What's Your Raashee was all about Bollywood making the best use of astrology.

Kantara

Kantara movie taps into superstition.

OMG

OMG movie showed the various religious belief people follow blindly.

