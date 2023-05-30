Top 10 mysterious Bollywood movies on superstitions

Take a look at the list of Bollywood movies that have been based on superstitions.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 30, 2023
Bhool Bhulaiyaa movie tried to unite science with superstition in the name of the spirit named Monjolika.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Stree movie claimed that it was based on a true story of female prying on men and leaving their clothes behind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ek Thi Daayan was all about the tale involving a witch. It received flak for promoting superstition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a movie where Katrina Kaif becomes superstitious and bargains with God to save SRK's life.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raaz 3 shows Bipasha Basu essaying black magic on Esha Gupta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
1920 is all about keeping your logic behind.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vaastu Shastra film was surely not for the faint-hearted.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
What's Your Raashee was all about Bollywood making the best use of astrology.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kantara movie taps into superstition.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
OMG movie showed the various religious belief people follow blindly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
