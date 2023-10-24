Top 10 mystery web series to watch for a thrilling experience on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These web series on OTT have the most grilling plots.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023
Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah starrer web series is about the mystery behind the deaths of a series of women in public toilet.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The crime drama is about a police officer who solves a twisted acid attack case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The latest series is about a mysterious illness that takes over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and people's struggle to survive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Among the best Hindi web series, it is about a serial killer who uses deep-rooted philosophy from Indian mythology to seek revenge.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a sincere cop and a gang lord Ganesh Gaitonde who has been missing for almost 16 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is the story of a lawyer who fights a case of a brother accused of his sister's murder. But who killed her? Watch to know.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A popular businessman gets murdered at a party. Suspects now are the guests who were in attendance. It is an entertaining mystery thriller to watch on OTT.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The series is based on the Delhi gang rape case and the investigation that followed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The story is about a teen who goes missing in a misty mountain. The series stars Raveena Tandon as a cop and has many twists and turns.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Bobby Deol, the series is about a godman who is corrupt in nature. His mysterious ways to seek power makes for a thrilling watch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Starring Madhuri Dixit in the lead, the story is about a top actress going missing. The truths that unfold will leave everyone in shock.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The crime thriller is about a shocking case of bridegroom's murder, his secretive family and cops in dilemma.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
