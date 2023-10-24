Top 10 mystery web series to watch for a thrilling experience on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

These web series on OTT have the most grilling plots.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 24, 2023

Dahaad on Amazon Prime Video

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah starrer web series is about the mystery behind the deaths of a series of women in public toilet.

Kaalkoot on JioCinema

The crime drama is about a police officer who solves a twisted acid attack case.

Kaala Paani on Netflix

The latest series is about a mysterious illness that takes over Andaman and Nicobar Islands and people's struggle to survive.

Asur 2 on JioCinema

Among the best Hindi web series, it is about a serial killer who uses deep-rooted philosophy from Indian mythology to seek revenge.

Sacred Games on Netflix

The story is about a sincere cop and a gang lord Ganesh Gaitonde who has been missing for almost 16 years.

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach on Disney+Hotstar

Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach is the story of a lawyer who fights a case of a brother accused of his sister's murder. But who killed her? Watch to know.

The Great Indian Murder on Disney+Hotstar

A popular businessman gets murdered at a party. Suspects now are the guests who were in attendance. It is an entertaining mystery thriller to watch on OTT.

Delhi Crime on Netflix

The series is based on the Delhi gang rape case and the investigation that followed.

Aranyak on Netflix

The story is about a teen who goes missing in a misty mountain. The series stars Raveena Tandon as a cop and has many twists and turns.

Aashram on MXPlayer

Starring Bobby Deol, the series is about a godman who is corrupt in nature. His mysterious ways to seek power makes for a thrilling watch.

The Fame Game on Netflix

Starring Madhuri Dixit in the lead, the story is about a top actress going missing. The truths that unfold will leave everyone in shock.

Kohrra on Netflix

The crime thriller is about a shocking case of bridegroom's murder, his secretive family and cops in dilemma.

