Top 10 mythological and period films better than Adipurush in look, VFX, dialogues and more
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023
RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR had fabulous VFX.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ponniyin Selvan I and II had best of everything - VFX, and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Brahmastra Part One starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had the essence of mythology and though it was criticised, the film was visually nice.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was a beautiful period drama.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even Bajirao Mastani had some remarkable dialogues.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika had a better IMDB rating than Adipurush. .
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series were blockbusters for a reason.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jodhaa Akbar makes for a classic period drama with beautiful songs, visuals and more.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Animated movie Bal Ganesh still remains to be a favourite of many.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shamshera may have failed at the box office but it worked in period drama genre.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 scariest horror movies you are better off not watching
Find Out More