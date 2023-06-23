Top 10 mythological and period films better than Adipurush in look, VFX, dialogues and more

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 23, 2023

RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR had fabulous VFX.

Ponniyin Selvan I and II had best of everything - VFX, and more.

Brahmastra Part One starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had the essence of mythology and though it was criticised, the film was visually nice.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat was a beautiful period drama.

Even Bajirao Mastani had some remarkable dialogues.

Kangana Ranaut's Manikarnika had a better IMDB rating than Adipurush. .

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali series were blockbusters for a reason.

Jodhaa Akbar makes for a classic period drama with beautiful songs, visuals and more.

Animated movie Bal Ganesh still remains to be a favourite of many.

Shamshera may have failed at the box office but it worked in period drama genre.

