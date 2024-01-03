Top 10 mythological films and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 03, 2024

As we wait for Ayodhya Ram Mandir inauguration; a look at films and webseries based on mythology. Adipurush on Prime Video stars Kriti Sanon and Prabhas in main roles.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's movie Brahmastra also has its roots in Indian mythology. Watch on Hotstar.

Asur 2 is the best mythological series ever. Watch on JioCinema.

The Legend of Hanuman is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Dharmakshetra on Netflix is about Chitragupta overseeing a trial about who were the true heroes of ancient war.

Ghoul starring Radhika Apte also has a touch of mythology.

Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Jai Santoshi Maa movie is available on ShemarooMe.

Netflix's animated series Heaven's Forest is inspired by Ramayan.

Know Karn's story in this one starring Gautam Rode who joined Duryodhana's army and fought the Pandavas. Watch it on SonyLiv. 

