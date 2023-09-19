Top 10 mythological movies, series to watch on Netflix, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

Shaakuntalam to Asur: Movies and films that dwell into mythology.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Shakuntalam

The movie starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu is based on Shakuntalam by Kalidasa. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's film has references from Hindu mythology. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Asur

The much-appreciated series Asur has a backdrop of mythology as character Shubh considers himself to be Kalki or Kali, the tenth avatar of Vishnu. Asur 2 is on JioCinema.

Raavan

Mani Ratnam's movie Raavan is on Disney+Hotstar.

Karthikeya

Nikhil Siddhartha's movie has him unravelling secrets of a mysterious temple with references to mythology. It is on MX Player.

The Legend of Hanuman

The animated series on Disney+Hotstar has Sharad Kelkar and others as narrators.

Ram Setu

Akshay Kumar's movie is based on the importance of Ram Setu bridge. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

Mahabharat

The epic 1988 Mahabharat is on Zee5.

Ghoul

The series is based on Arabic mythology. The show on Netflix has a backdrop of the myths of jinns.

Mahabharat

A recent version of Mahabharat is also available on Disney+Hotstar.

Shiva: The Secret World Of Vedas City

It is an animated series to be watched on Netflix.

Adipurush

Watch this one at your own risk. It is on Netflix.

