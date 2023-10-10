Top 10 mythological shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Indian, Korean, Nordic or Greek, mythology is loved as a genre by many. Here is a look at top 10 mythology shows across OTT platforms

Urmimala Banerjee

Oct 10, 2023

Game Of Thrones

You can watch the cult Game Of Thrones on Prime Video, Jio Cinema and HBO Max

Blood of Zeus

This is an anime series available on Netflix

Shadow And Bone

This famous series is there on Netflix based on Leigh Bardugo's novels

Tale Of The Nine Tailed

This Korean mytho cum romance drama is there on Netflix

Ragnarok

This is a show from Norway on Netflix based on Norse mythology

Alchemy Of Souls

Alchemy Of Souls, a global hit is there on Netflix

The Witcher

This show on Netflix is a huge hit with desis

Mahabharat

Swastik Productions' Mahabharat is there on Disney + Hotstar

Troy: Fall Of A City

This epic drama of Greek mythology is there on Netflix for fans

The Legend Of White Snake

This superhit Chinese drama is there on Viki

