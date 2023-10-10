Top 10 mythological shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT platforms

Indian, Korean, Nordic or Greek, mythology is loved as a genre by many. Here is a look at top 10 mythology shows across OTT platformsSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 10, 2023
You can watch the cult Game Of Thrones on Prime Video, Jio Cinema and HBO MaxSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is an anime series available on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This famous series is there on Netflix based on Leigh Bardugo's novelsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This Korean mytho cum romance drama is there on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This is a show from Norway on Netflix based on Norse mythologySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Alchemy Of Souls, a global hit is there on NetflixSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This show on Netflix is a huge hit with desisSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Swastik Productions' Mahabharat is there on Disney + HotstarSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This epic drama of Greek mythology is there on Netflix for fansSource: Bollywoodlife.com
This superhit Chinese drama is there on VikiSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!