Top 10 mythology based films and web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

These films and web series inspired by Hindu mythology are a must watch.

Nikita Thakkar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 14, 2023

Asur 2 on JioCimema

The series is a blend of science and mythology. The villain has his ties in mythology and narrates the story of Kalki who is prophesied to bring an end to Kali yug.

Kantara on Netflix

The film starring Rishabh Shetty is about daiva Panjurli who is accompanied by Guliga.

Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva on Disney +Hotstar

It is a scientific drama but the story has its crux in Hindu mythology.

Shaakuntalam on Amazon Prime Video

The story is about King Dushyanta who married Shaakuntalam but they are curse by a sage.

Karthikeya on MX Player

Nikhil Siddhartha is a medical student who uncovers some strange mysteries around a temple. There are references of mythology.

Ram Setu on Amazon Prime Video

Akshay Kumar's film is about the bridge Ram Setu that was believed to be built by Lord Ram when he went to Lanka to save Sita.

Adipurush on Netflix

The movie directed by Om Raut has Prabhas playing Lord Ram.

The Legend of Hanuman on Disney+Hotstar

It is an animated series based on stories of Lord Hanuman.

Mahabharat on Zee5

Starring Mukesh Khanna and others, the epic helmed by Ramanand Sagar is considered to be the best to date.

Raavan on Disney+Hotstar

The film starring Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is the story of Raavan.

Mahabharat on Disney+Hotstar

A new version of mythological epic is also available.

Ghoul on Netflix

The series starring Radhika Apte has its roots in Arabic mythology.

