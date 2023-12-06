Top 10 nail-biting Courtroom Dramas on OTT that will keep you hooked throughout
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
Jolly LLB is a courtroom comedy-drama of Jagidsh Tyagi or Jolly who takes up a high profile case which risks his professional and personal life. On Disney+ Hotstar.
OMG: Oh My God! address the issue of blind faith in religion, a little controversial but it is a captivating watch for sure. Stream on JioCinema.
Pink is a courtroom drama that challenges the stereotypes of Indian society and the importance of concern as well. Watch on Prime Video.
Section 375 revolves around the ever so sensitive subject of rape, sexual assault and consent. On Prime Video.
OMG 2, similar to the first part, is a courtroom drama about the importance of sex education in schools. Stream on Netflix.
Rustom is a crime thriller involving a murder due to an affair and the hidden intentions behind the same. On Zee5.
Jai Bhim is the story of an activist lawyer who fights the case of a missing tribal member who was accused of robbery. On Prime Video.
Mulk is the story of a family trying to prove their innocence after getting accused of having ties with terrorists. Watch on Zee5.
Jolly LLb 2 follows the story of a lawyer who tries to make things right after causing a woman to suicide. On Disney+ Hotstar.
The iconic Sunny Deol starrer Damini also touches on the sensitive topic of rape, watch it on Netflix.
