TOP 10 National Award winning films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms

A look at the TOP 10 National Award winning Best Feature Films to watch now.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023

Konkona Sen Sharma, Boman Irani starrer movie is available to watch on MX player for free.

Kanchivaram

Prakash Raj and Shriya Reddy starrer Tamil movie is on Zee5 and Disney Plus Hotstar.

Kutty Srank

Mammootty plays the lead role in this Malayalam language art film full of thrilling moments. Watch it on YouTube.

Paan Singh Tomar

Late Irrfan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s crime action thriller is available on Netflix.

Ship of Theseus

Learn about the life of an experimental photographer, an ailing monk, and a stockbroker.

Where to watch?

You can buy or rent it on YouTube and Apple TV.

Court

Know what a protest singer is in this multi-language legal drama starring Vira Sathidar. Watch it on Netflix.

Baahubali: The Beginning

Prabhas, Tamannaah starrer is on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and SonyLiv.

Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea

Mohanlal starrer is a Malayalam language epic historical action film. Enjoy it on Amazon Prime Video.

Soorarai Pottru

Suriya starrer Tamil movie based on Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey is available on Amazon Prime Video.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan’s biographical drama is on Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent it on Apple TV and YouTube.

