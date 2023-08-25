TOP 10 National Award winning films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms

A look at the TOP 10 National Award winning Best Feature Films to watch now.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 25, 2023
Konkona Sen Sharma, Boman Irani starrer movie is available to watch on MX player for free.
Prakash Raj and Shriya Reddy starrer Tamil movie is on Zee5 and Disney Plus Hotstar.
Mammootty plays the lead role in this Malayalam language art film full of thrilling moments. Watch it on YouTube.
Late Irrfan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui's crime action thriller is available on Netflix.
Learn about the life of an experimental photographer, an ailing monk, and a stockbroker.
You can buy or rent it on YouTube and Apple TV.
Know what a protest singer is in this multi-language legal drama starring Vira Sathidar. Watch it on Netflix.
Prabhas, Tamannaah starrer is on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and SonyLiv.
Mohanlal starrer is a Malayalam language epic historical action film. Enjoy it on Amazon Prime Video.
Suriya starrer Tamil movie based on Simply Fly: A Deccan Odyssey is available on Amazon Prime Video.
R Madhavan's biographical drama is on Amazon Prime Video. You can also rent it on Apple TV and YouTube.
